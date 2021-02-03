Cayman Arts Festival promises exciting calendar of events

One of the most exciting arts events in the Cayman Islands – the 2021 Cayman Arts Festival – will be taking place from 4-13 Feb., with a raft of musical talent waiting to entertain local audiences.

The festival has always been known for attracting high-calibre performers, who are as committed to education as they are to the arts, and this year is no exception.

As the world continues to grapple with travel restrictions arising from the coronavirus pandemic, this situation has presented a marvellous opportunity to showcase some bright local stars.

Soprano Georgina Gatto, guitarist Nathan Barnett Herrera and his group, and the co-founder of the Cayman Arts Festival, pianist Glen Inanga, have committed to not only perform, but also lead several workshops with local and government schools.

Over the years, CAF has traditionally supported various art forms in addition to music. This year is no exception, so during CAF’s ‘fringe’ events, the audience will be treated to pieces by students from CAF’s afterschool programme.

‘Theatre for Children’ – a morning play to be held at the George Town Library – is a new addition, which expands the reach of the festival to the younger generation.

Another initiative will be the launch of the CAF Literary Arts programme with ‘How to write the book you’ve got inside you’, where a panel of authors and publishers will take the public on a literary journey starting from the initial dreams of writing a book through to the realities of publishing it.

Schedule of events

Music at the Library

4 Feb. @ 6pm

Public Library, George Town

US$ 30 – Adults; US$ 10 – Students (up to 18 years old)

Songs, poems and readings from the works of the musician, educator and composer Leila Elberta Ross-Shier. In addition, the documentary ‘I Cannot Thee Forget’, about Ross-Shier’s life will be screened as part of the event.

Theatre for Children

5 Feb. @ 10:30am

Public Library, George Town

Featuring short plays, tailored towards children of all ages, but especially those in kindergarten and preschools. A perfect way to introduce children to this art form.

Soprano Georgina Gatto recital

6 Feb. @ 7pm

Westin Hotel Ballroom

US$ 40 – Adults; US$ 10 – Students (up to 18 years old)

Soprano Georgina Gatto, a luminescent, beautiful, and wonderfully talented singer with an elegant and dramatic stage presence, is known for her extraordinary breadth of musical repertoire from many composers; ranging from classical to contemporary, from European to American, and from bel canto to Broadway.

‘Kinshasa Symphony’ documentary

8 Feb. @ 6:30pm

Camana Bay Cinema

By invitation only

Screening of a multi-award-winning documentary. ‘Kinshasa Symphony’ is a study of people in one of the world’s most chaotic cities doing their best to maintain one of the most complex systems of joint human endeavour: a symphony orchestra. The film is about the Congo, the people in Kinshasa and the power of music.

Rising Stars

9 Feb. @ 5pm

Public Library, George Town

The Rising Stars event is presented as a showcase of Cayman’s young rising talent, featuring a selection of Butterfield Young Musician of the Year finalists.

Music for Children

10 Feb. @ 10:30am

Public Library, George Town

An event for children of all ages, but especially for those in kindergarten, where they will discover the joys of live classical music brought to them by students enrolled in the CAF After School programme.

‘How to write the book you’ve got inside you’

10 Feb. @ 5pm

Public Library, George Town

The public is invited to this event featuring a panel of authors and publishers who will take us on a literary journey starting from the initial dreams of writing a book through to the realities of publishing it.

Nathan Barnett Herrera guitar recital

11 Feb. @ 7pm

Westin Hotel Ballroom, 7pm

US$ 40 – Adults; US$ 15 – Students (up to 18 years old)

Nathan received a bachelor’s degree in guitar performance with a concentration in composition from Florida Southern College under the direction of Mark Switzer. He will present his recital pieces from his new album, ‘Camino de Luz’.

Cayman Youth Choir – ‘Beatlemania’ concert

12 Feb. @ 6pm

Westin Hotel Ballroom

CI$ 15 – Adults; Free for children (up to 18 years old)

From fun songs like ‘Yellow Submarine’ to classics like ‘Yesterday’, ‘Beatlemania’ is a concert to make you laugh, smile, cry and most of all be reminded that ‘All You Need is Love’.

Glen Inanga piano recital

13 Feb. @ 6:30pm

Westin Hotel Ballroom

US$ 40 – Adults; US$ 10 – Students (up to 18 years old)

Glen has performed internationally as a concert pianist soloist; as part of a duo with the multi-award-winning Micallef-Inanga Duo; and as a chamber musician collaborating in recordings on the Sono Luminus label with Grammy Award-winning artists Eliesha Nelson and John McLaughlin Williams.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.caymanartsfestival.com. For more information and a full schedule of events, please check either www.caymanartsfestival.com, or its Facebook and Instagram pages. Alternatively, call 922-5550 or email [email protected].