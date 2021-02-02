Latinos FC will take on Bodden Town FC in the Cayman Islands Football Association President’s Cup finals.

Bodden Town advanced after defeating Future 2-0 in their semifinal encounter Wednesday, 27 Jan., at the Ed Bush Stadium.

The match was a must win for the BT boys, not only for the opportunity to claim the prestigious trophy, but also to prove their superiority after drawing twice with Future during league play.

Christopher Avilla Hall was the man behind both goals for Bolden Town. Hall first found the back of the net in the 34th minute and in the second half brought his team two up in the 76th minute, which ultimately knocked Future out of the tournament.

In the second semifinal game, Latinos stopped George Town from advancing after a 4-2 victory at the Annex. Latinos’ Raul Garcia Rodriguez caught George Town with a goal just two minutes into the game. However, George Town’s Navarro Pierson answered back with a goal two minutes after.

Garcia Rodriguez then capitalised on a penalty after a foul in the box during the eighth minute. That was followed by another goal by Latinos’ Leonon Martinez 13 minutes in, then teammate Reynaldo Bodden scored in the 17th minute, which ended the first half 4-1.

Pierson scored again for his team in the second half, but it was not enough to stop the Latinos from advancing to the finals for the second straight season.

CIFA President’s Cup finals breakdown

During the 2020-21 season, Latinos, who won the President’s Cup last year, played two league matches against Bodden Town, beating the BT boys 1-0 in their first encounter and drawing 0-0 the second time around.

Despite their results against Latinos, Bodden Town should not be counted out and Bodden Town’s head coach Elbert McLean says there will be no mistakes when the teams meet again.

“We threw away a lot of chances the last time we played them (Latinos) but this time around we won’t be throwing away anything,” said McLean. “I can guarantee a different game because Bodden Town is playing good football at the moment. This time will be different.”

While McLean is confident in the current league champions, Latinos have been known for pulling off some of the biggest upsets in recent memory. Latinos’ president Saulo Castro said he is expecting both teams to bring their best.

“It’s going to be a good game,” said Castro. “Latinos is really motivated, and we are going to fight for the trophy for that entire 90 minutes, it doesn’t matter who we are playing against. Whatever happened in the past doesn’t matter because this is a different game, but I believe heading into this match, we are 50-50.”

The match between the two teams is scheduled for 24 Feb., with kickoff set for 7:30pm at the Annex.