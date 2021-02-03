Police vehicles involved in crash

The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit launched an investigation Wednesday after two police vehicles were involved in a collision.

The incident happened around 12:50pm on 3 Feb. as a pair of RCIPS service vehicles were responding to a report when they were involved in a collision with a third vehicle near the four-way stop in West Bay, according to a police press release issued late Wednesday night.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this collision, however all three vehicles sustained damage, police said.