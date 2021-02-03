Police have arrested a West Bay man in connection with the 16 Jan. crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Shayne Anthony Ewart.

The 27-year-old man, police said, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been granted bail as investigations continue.

A passenger who was in the vehicle in that crash remains in hospital.

The Office of the Ombudsman, police said, has been overseeing matters in the investigation which potentially involves the serious harm of a member of the public who had been in recent contact with the RCIPS.

According to police, at 12:15am on 16 Jan., police were at a vehicle checkpoint in the northbound lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of the Yacht Club roundabout, when a green Honda Accord passed through, ignoring officers’ instructions to stop.

Officers activated blue lights and sirens and followed the vehicle, but after losing sight of the car a decision was made to return to the checkpoint.

Five minutes later, at 12:20am, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre alerted officers to a single-vehicle collision on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of Willie Farrington Drive, involving a green Honda Accord that had crashed into a house.

Ewart, who was one of three occupants of the vehicle who were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, was later pronounced dead.

The other two occupants, one of whom remains hospitalised, were being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the house was injured.

The matter remains under investigation. Police have asked witnesses who may have seen the accident to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.