Cayman’s total vaccinations passed 10,000 on Tuesday as the country logged two new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 400.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in his COVID-19 report Tuesday night, said 10,062 Pfizer-BioNTech doses have been administered since the national roll-out commenced last month.

To date 2,339 people have received their second dose of the vaccine out of the overall number of inoculations.

Lee said, he was “really pleased” with the roll-out of Cayman’s vaccination programme.

He thanked everyone who has stepped forward so far to get the jab.

On Monday, a Ministry of Health statement indicated that, while some data is still to be collated, initial calculations show around 57% of those aged over 70 and 46% of those aged over 60 have received at least one vaccination dose thus far.

Last week Premier Alden McLaughlin stated that the Economic and Statistics Office had reported Cayman had just fewer than 10,000 people aged over 60 and about 2,250 people over 80 years old.

He said his hope was to get those vulnerable groups vaccinated. “The greater challenge, which all of us are seeing, is being able to persuade our people to take the vaccine,” McLaughlin said.

Lee, in his report, stressed the importance of vaccination.

“I encourage those of you who are eligible to take it. The vaccine is a great tool in our fight against this deadly disease, and in time as travel increases, it will protect us from COVID-19’s deadliest effects. Please help protect our whole community and have the vaccine when you are eligible,” the CMO said.

In his Tuesday report, Lee said 219 COVID-19 tests had been carried out since Monday, of which two returned positive results.

The individuals are asymptomatic travellers who will remain in isolation until they are considered recovered.

There are 30 active COVID-19 cases in Cayman, with 24 people asymptomatic and six showing signs of the coronavirus. None of these individuals has been hospitalised.

The current number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, stands at 745.

Globally, according to Our World in Data, 99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of 3 Feb. 11:30am local time.

