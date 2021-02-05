Hosting a Super Bowl party

Apparently it’s going to take more than a pandemic to cancel Super Bowl LV.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. This is the first time that any team in the big game has played in its home stadium.

I’m certainly no kind of expert on the subject, but anyone who wonders how the Buccaneers swung (is that a word?) this might be interested to know that it is simply a coinkydink (kinda a word). The location was decided upon in 2017, when construction on the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (the original choice) fell behind, so it’s just luck that Buccaneers fans will only have to drive down the road to see their team vie for the coveted trophy.

The excitement among sports fans is palpable. Hell, even those who never watch NFL games during the season will no doubt get into the spirit of it all for a welcome respite from the COVID blues.

Bars throughout Cayman are polishing up their TV screens, ready for a big day. With up to 1,000 people now allowed to gather, I predict a huge turnout at popular venues.

Anyone who has lived here for many years may recall the Blue Parrot bar and outdoor restaurant on South Church Street. Its proximity to the huge white fuel tanks next door meant it could project the game onto the side of them; a free big screen.

I attended one year and watched the picture get clearer as the sun went down. Instead of using the feed from a satellite dish – the only option in ye olde days – they went with the fairly new local TV service, which, in its wisdom, decided to replace the much-anticipated Super Bowl ads with Cayman commercials. Instead of the Bud Bowl, Pepsi wars and celebrities with Doritos, punters were treated to promotions about Martinizing Dry Cleaning (“I been Martinized!”) and mortgage specials at local banks.

No offence to those companies, but there was an uproar on the day.

So, this year, will you be heading to your favourite watering hole to watch the game, or hosting friends at your house? If it’s the latter, make sure you consider these key elements.

Cable TV vs. WiFi

As my good friend, Kevin Morales, advises, due to a previous bitter experience, a bad WiFi connection does not a happy day make. When the signal drops and teams are frozen on the screen, guests don’t tend to be very understanding.

You’re always taking a risk with putting all your eggs in a WiFi basket for a big event like this, but if that’s the route you’re taking, ensure that you have a strong signal and maybe don’t let anyone else get onto your service.

If it’s a choice between being able to use the Internet for free or missing a major play, your friends should understand. (What would your mother say? “If they’re selfish about your WiFi, then they’re not your friends.”)

As far as cable is concerned, keep your bill payment up-to-date. I had the Oscars cut out on me one year, minutes before they started, because I’d forgotten to pay mine. Lemme tell ya, tears were shed.

Setup

Don’t leave the setup of the living room/garden to the last minute, or you’ll be fed up before the party even begins. Start early; even the day before. Get chairs in position and maybe place coolers of ice and drinks nearby in order to minimise journeys to the kitchen.

Prep ingredients for dishes in advance so it’s just a case of throwing them together and bunging them in the oven when guests arrive.

A typical mistake made when it comes to hosting any kind of event at your house is having to put so much work into the proceedings, that you don’t get to enjoy a moment of it yourself. Do you really want to be so frazzled that you’re asking your friends who won the game at the end of the night?

If you know it’s going to be too much work to prepare food, order in. Pizza was created for Super Bowl Sunday.

Beverages

Asking people to BYOB is clearly the easiest solution here. You provide the Red Solo Cups – it’s only fair. However, should you wish to go all fancy-like and supply drinks as well, there’s no need to get every spirit and mixer under the sun. Beer and wine should be ample for any party and it’ll keep the costs down.

Add Jell-O or Jagermeister shots for a bit of variety, but be prepared for the ramifications. Advice: no fine china in the nearby vicinity.

Food ideas

When it comes to appetisers et al for a Super Bowl party, accept that dishes will be fried, creamy and altogether bad for you. That’s what it’s all about! When have you ever attended such a do and been asked if you’d like salad or clear soup to enhance your viewing experience?

Hot wings, chips-and-dip, subs and the like are perennial favourites. Advice: use paper plates; you’ll thank me later.

Cayman Hot Wings

Chef Dylan Benoit of Prime Kitchen

Ingredients

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper

1/2 tablespoon turmeric

1/2 tablespoon granulated onion

1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic

1/2 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon allspice

5 fluid ounce bottle scotch bonnet pepper sauce (Eaton’s is best)

1 cup vegetable oil

2 dozen chicken wings

Method

Mix all dry ingredients together in a metal bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a small pot until just smoking. Pour the hot oil over the dry ingredients and mix well. Allow to cool slightly, and once cool, mix in the scotch bonnet sauce. Set aside. (Spices will naturally sink to the bottom over time, so be sure to mix well each time you use this sauce on your wings.)

Bake or fry chicken wings until crispy. Working quickly, place wings in a large mixing bowl and season well with salt while the wings are hot and fresh so the salt sticks. Using a whisk or spoon, mix the sauce up and pour over the wings. Toss well and serve immediately.

Buffalo Queso Cheese Dip

Chef Steve Shienfield of Market Street Group

Ingredients

(For one mixture of the queso)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, minced

10 ounces American cheese, shredded

4 ounces Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

2/3 cup milk

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

(For the dip)

1 mixture of queso

1/4 cup blue cheese

1 tablespoon ranch dressing

1/2 cup hot sauce (Crystal Hot Sauce works great)

1/2 cup Cheddar Jack, shredded

1 tablespoon green onion for garnish

Method

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add diced onion and sweat until soft, about 3 minutes. Do not colour the onions. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add milk and cheeses, stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the queso into a bowl and mix in blue cheese, ranch dressing and hot sauce. Spread dip into an oven safe casserole dish or cast-iron skillet. Top with shredded cheese and broil in oven until melted. Garnish with green onion and serve with chips, veggies, crackers, baguette or whatever you like dipping.

Super Bowl LV officially kicks off at 6:30pm, with hours of pregame coverage expected. Halftime show performer is The Weeknd. May the best team win!