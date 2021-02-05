Fundraisers for furry friends

It’s all about the animals this weekend.

The Cayman Islands Humane Society and One Dog At A Time are holding events designed to boost their coffers so they can continue to provide help to the vulnerable four-legged members of the community.

You don’t have to have a pet to get involved. Just swing by and show your support.

Saturday

Humane Society book sale

10am-2pm @ ALT’s

Fancy catching up on some reading? This is your chance to snag some amazing deals, no matter what your taste in literature.

The Humane Society’s Book Loft is holding one of its legendary sales outside A. L. Thompson’s. Three books for just $1!

You can’t beat those savings, so don’t miss it.

Rum Tails

1-4pm @ Cayman Spirits Company

It’s that time of year again. Dogs need to brush off their costumes, perfect their tail-wagging styles, and ensure they are fighting fit for the annual Rum Tails show.

This event is a must for all dog lovers. There will be an agility demonstration by Heidi Suarez Rivera, then all dog owners and their enthusiastic pooches will get a chance to try it for the small entry fee of $5. There will also be a police dog demonstration from the RCIPS K9 Unit and Miss World Cayman Islands may make a guest appearance at some stage during the afternoon.

Dog washing at the Doggy Hair Salon will be available throughout the day, starting at 1pm, at $10 per dog wash.

The Rum Tails dog show will have numerous categories, including best toy pooch, best rescue, best trick, best costume, waggiest tail and many more. Dogs can enter one or more categories, each with an entry fee of $5. There will be certificates and rosettes for the top three dogs within each category and a grand prize for the winner.

A professional photographer will be on hand to take photos.

Whilst the dogs are busy, why not take a tour of the factory for $15 per person and see how your favourite tipple is made?

BBQ food, homemade cakes and drinks will be available to purchase and all rum tour proceeds on the afternoon will go to One Dog At A Time. There will also be other merchandise stalls on site.

“If you don’t have your own dog to bring, borrow one!” said Caroline Johnston, vice president of the charity. “Bring a neighbour’s dog or collect one of the Humane Society dogs. Our furry friends will love a day out… and they might find their forever homes; which has happened before at our events.”

All funds raised help ODAAT rescue and re-home dogs from the streets and from the Department of Agriculture pound.

“Every year, we are able to rescue more dogs and pups,” said Paula Blane, president of ODAAT. “Even with COVID-19 last year, we rescued over 170 dogs and we are on double figures already for this year.

“We couldn’t do what we do without support from the community. We are continuing to raise funds to assist with vet bills and other general costs to ensure all our newly rescued pups and dogs receive the care they need. I urge the public to give us a call or Facebook us if they find a stray or have an unwanted dog.”

Visitors should be aware that parking at Cayman Spirits Company is limited, as the event is based in the rear car park, so people may have to park safely on side roads and walk down.

| For more information, call 917-8284, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page onedogatatime13. Entry forms for the show will be available on the day. Cayman Spirits Company is located at 65 Bronze Road, off North Sound Road (take the turn at Animal House).

Sunday

Walk and Wag

7am @ Safehaven

The Cayman Islands Humane Society is looking forward to its annual 5K Walk and Wag fundraiser on Sunday.

After a very difficult year where the shelter had a lot of additional and unexpected challenges – such as many unwanted litters due to the COVID-19 lockdown – the organisation hopes that many people and their dogs will come out and take part in this fun event.

By January 2021, CIHS had already received 44 dogs and puppies and 20 cats and kittens. Some of these animals need extra medical care and attention, and without fundraising, the charity would not be able to provide it. Beyond that, the Humane Society assists the public with the many unwanted, discarded or injured pets that end up at the shelter.

Each year, the shelter is emptied by volunteers taking shelter dogs to the 5K Walk and Wag. This year will be no different, particularly because staff and shelter volunteers have been working very hard to place dogs into foster homes. They are happy to confirm that currently there are more dogs in foster homes than at the shelter.

Shelter dogs love participating in the 5K Walk and Wag. They usually don’t get to go out much, as they only get walked on weekends. They enjoy being in the great outdoors, spending time with their handlers and just getting a break from the shelter for a few hours.

Every year, one or two dogs are adopted by the people who took them to the event.

Anybody interested in attending can still sign up, either via www.caymanactive.com/registrations/walkandwag or at the Humane Society. Registration fee is $25 and the first 200 people signing up will receive a free T-shirt.

The event kicks off at 7am and everybody who crosses the finish line will receive a raffle ticket with a chance of winning some great prizes.

| For more information, call the shelter at 949-1461 or email [email protected].