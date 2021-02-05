COVID-19 vaccination schedule week of 8th February

The COVID-19 vaccination programme focus for week 8th February is Dose 2 for persons due from Stage 1, Group A, B and C.
- Persons 60+ years old may get Dose 1 at any of the published vaccination clinic times
- The vaccination clinic previously located at the Cayman Islands Hospital is now located at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) check-in area
- District Health Centre vaccinations are available on select days (see schedule). Persons are encouraged to use the ORIA site if possible, to avoid congestion in the district clinics
- Individuals receiving their second dose are reminded that the date noted on the vaccination card for the second dose is the earliest date in which you can receive the vaccine
- If someone is home bound and unable to attend one of the vaccination clinics, they should contact the Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or their local HSA District Health Centre and arrangements will be made to with a Public Health nurse to provide the vaccine in their home
- Facemasks are required at all vaccination clinics
