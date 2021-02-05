COVID-19 vaccination schedule week of 8th February

The COVID-19 vaccination programme focus for week 8th February is Dose 2 for persons due from Stage 1, Group A, B and C.

Persons 60+ years old may get Dose 1 at any of the published vaccination clinic times

The vaccination clinic previously located at the Cayman Islands Hospital is now located at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) check-in area

District Health Centre vaccinations are available on select days (see schedule). Persons are encouraged to use the ORIA site if possible, to avoid congestion in the district clinics

Individuals receiving their second dose are reminded that the date noted on the vaccination card for the second dose is the earliest date in which you can receive the vaccine

in which you can receive the vaccine If someone is home bound and unable to attend one of the vaccination clinics, they should contact the Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or their local HSA District Health Centre and arrangements will be made to with a Public Health nurse to provide the vaccine in their home

Facemasks are required at all vaccination clinics