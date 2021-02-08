Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Gyahbbage Pan (gyah-bidge pahn) Noun – 1. A trash receptacle. 2. A wastebasket. 3. A dumpster. Eg. “Phew! Dah ol’ gyahbbage pan you gah rong da back ah yoh house smell stink!”