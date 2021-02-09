Wheaton Connection: Pasquale Caselle

Once you meet hair consultant, stylist and coiffure wizard, Pasquale Caselle, you’ll never forget him.

Exuberance and creativity in human form, Caselle has built a name for himself in the hairdressing industry, taking him from Canada to Italy and Hollywood to Cayman.

As a young man, he took an early interest in experimenting with hair, and so, when more experienced mentors suggested he get a certification in the field, he followed his passion. Pretty sure that his mother wouldn’t be keen on the idea, he kept his studies to himself until he graduated and could show that this career path had potential.

He built his reputation in the city of Toronto, which led to international bookings for weddings and special events. As word spread, Caselle found himself working behind the scenes at high-end beauty pageants and for major Hollywood TV shows and films.

Particularly known for period hairstyles and up-dos, he is often placed in the role of head consultant for projects, directing others to create the necessary looks.

In my interview with him, he talked about the importance of getting colours right – as sunlight can completely change a shade (bright orange was mentioned) – and laughed at some of the challenges he’s been faced with over the years. His bubbly personality sees him through pretty much any crisis.

When asked for the one piece of advice he would give people about taking care of their hair, he promptly said, “Eat one Brazil nut per day.”

You heard it here.

For more insight into what makes Caselle tick, and to hear his tips and tricks, see the full interview here. Pasquale Caselle is presently working out of the spa at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.