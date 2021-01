Pasquale Caselle is an international celebrity hairstylist and vibrant personality, whose experience has taken him from events in Toronto to movie sets in Hollywood. While continuing his overseas consultations virtually due to COVID-19, he is happily ensconced in his second home – the Cayman Islands – working his magic at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

