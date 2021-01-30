Police search three wanted men

Police are appealing to the public to locate three wanted men: Otis Myles of George Town, Mitchum Wood of Bodden Town and Kurt Ebanks of Bodden Town.

The three men have breached the terms of their conditional release from Northward prison and must continue their custodial sentences.

The police said extensive searches during the past several months were unsuccessful and repeated requests to surrender at their last known addresses have been ignored.

Myles, age 34, has dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and low-cut black hair with facial hair. He is of slim build and approximately 6’ in height.

Wood, age 32, is described as having long black hair, light brown complexion, and brown eyes. He is of slim build and approximately 6’ tall.

Ebanks, age 44, has light brown complexion, brown eyes and a bald head with long facial hair. He is of medium build and is approximately 5’11” tall.

The police reminded the public that it is against the law to obstruct, mislead or act in a way to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. Anyone convicted of such an offence may be liable to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

The police are encouraging the men to turn themselves into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest active police station.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men should call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via a Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.