Police appeal for help to locate missing man

Police are seeking the help of the public to locate Hugo Alberto Soto-Guzman who was reported missing on Wednesday, 27 Jan.

Soto-Guzman has not been in contact with his family since the 31 Dec., 2020.

Police said he has left his place of employment and last known address. No one has been able to contact him since and his family has expressed concerns for his welfare.

Soto-Guzman is 37 years old and of light complexion, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The police received reports that he may have been seen by members of the public sometime last week in the area of Maclendon Drive in George Town.

Soto Guzman is being asked to attend the nearest police station and speak with an officer as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about how to locate Mr Soto-Guzman is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.