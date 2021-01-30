Cold front brings rough seas

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and rough seas for at least the next 24 hours as a high-pressure system is forming behind a cold front that is currently east of Cayman.

A small craft warning is in effect.

Strong winds of 15 to 20 knots, rising to 25 knots by tonight, are expected from the east to northeast. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.

The general forecast is for partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and isolated showers.

Temperatures will reach the low 80’s °F and drop to the low 70’s °F in the evening.

The weather service expects fresh winds and rough seas to continue through Sunday afternoon followed by a gradual decrease early next week.