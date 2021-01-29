3 new COVID cases among travellers

Of the 339 most recent COVID-19 test results, three were found to be positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Friday.

All three are travellers, none of whom are showing symptoms of COVID. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered, Lee said.

As of Friday, there were 31 active cases in Cayman, including six people who were symptomatic. None of these are currently in hospital.

According to health officials, a total of 390 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began in March. Of those, 357 have recovered.

There are now 993 people in isolation at their homes or at government facilities.

Vaccinations

Also as of Friday, 7,853 people in Cayman had received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 289 people who have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Vaccinations are being administered at the check-in area of the Owen Roberts International Airport, which has been converted into a vaccine clinic.

On Thursday, a second batch of 9,750 vaccine doses arrived in Cayman. Governor Martyn Roper, who was among the officials that received their second shot of the vaccine that day, had said between 10,000 and 11,000 were expected to arrive, but the Health Services Authority confirmed Friday that 9,750 were in the latest batch.

The first batch of 9,750 arrived on 5 Jan.

HSA Chief Nursing Officer and Acting CEO Dr. Hazel Brown said in a statement, “Having administered more than 7,000 doses of this vaccine, we are confident that the vaccines can be delivered in a non-clinical setting, as is done elsewhere in North America and Europe, provided there are equipment and supplies to address an emergency should one arise.”

She added, “The airport terminal, with its large space and ample parking, improves the efficiency of the vaccine delivery, reducing wait times and expediting the overall process.”

People who have received the vaccine are advised to sit nearby for 15 minutes so that medical staff can assist if any immediate side effects are experienced.