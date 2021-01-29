Seventh quarantine breach investigated

A previously unreported quarantine breach alleged to have occurred more than a week ago has been investigated by police.

Not counting the quarantine breach that was discovered at Windsor Park this week, when a man was mistakenly taken to a home address that had not been approved for quarantine rather than to an approved facility, this brings to seven the number of breaches that are either under investigation by police or being considered for prosecution by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Eric Bush, who was in the role of acting deputy governor this week, confirmed that authorities had been made aware of the alleged breach on the night of Wednesday, 20 Jan., and said it had been investigated by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

He said police presented facts relating to the matter to the DPP’s office, which determined that charges would not be brought at that point. A final file on the incident has not been presented to the DPP.

Bush added, “All public health related concerns have also been addressed.”

The Compass has reached out to the RCIPS and to Travel Cayman for more information on the alleged breach, and to ask if it remains under active investigation. No response was received by publication time.

Since COVID restrictions were introduced in Cayman, four people have been prosecuted for breach of quarantine.

In November, Canadian couple Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine and were each fined $1,000 for tampering with their geo-fencing wrist monitors and leaving their residence.

And in December, US citizen Skylar Mack, 18, and her 24-year-old Caymanian boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, were jailed for two months following a quarantine breach. They ended up serving a month after they were granted pre-discharge leave.

As of 20 Jan., final case files on three quarantine breaches had been sent to the DPP’s office for review. And, as of that date, another three were being treated as active police investigations. Two of these cases involve a single individual.

The Compass this week asked the RCIPS and Travel Cayman for an update on all six of these cases, but has not received a response.