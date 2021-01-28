Travel Cayman: ‘Software error’ resulted in quarantine breach

Travel Cayman has blamed a suspected quarantine breach in Windsor Park on a software glitch after a traveller was taken to a private home instead of a government-approved isolation facility.

“The traveller’s request to quarantine at a private residence was denied and the traveller was instead approved for a Government sponsored facility,” Travel Cayman said in a statement issued Thursday. “However, due to an error in the system, the traveller was transported to the unapproved quarantine address originally requested.”

In the statement, Travel Cayman added, “All residents at the dwelling have been tested and public health has confirmed that there is no cause for concern or risk of community transmission” of COVID-19.

Local residents told the Compass that a number of people are now in isolation, pending COVID-19 test results.

The Compass received reports and pictures from members of the community, who asked to remain anonymous, that show public health officials at a Windsor Park address Wednesday night.

Travel Cayman said the breach was caused by a “system software error” which resulted in a person being allowed to “quarantine at a residence which did not meet the approved criteria”.

Questions from the Compass about when the person arrived in Cayman, where they were travelling from and how many others have since been placed in isolation as a result of the breach, had not been answered by press time.

According to the statement, the traveller was due to complete quarantine on Thursday.

Typically, quarantine periods for travellers who have tested negative upon arrival is 14 days, with a second COVID test carried out on the 15th day.

Travel Cayman said it had investigated the breach and “software engineers are rectifying the issue”, noting “Additional verification protocols have been put in place and manual checks are being carried out in tandem”.