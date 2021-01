Chef Frederic Morineau is the Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. He is an integral part of the annual Cayman Cookout and an advocate of training Caymanians in the culinary arts. When he isn’t in the kitchen, he can often be found on the microphone at foodie events, entertaining audiences with his quick sense of humour.

