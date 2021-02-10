Forget Milan, dahling, it’s the Pink Ladies Fashion Show!

Whether you’re looking to de-clutter your wardrobe or snap up a ‘new’ outfit for a steal, the Pink Ladies Fashion Show is the event for you.

On 20 Feb., glammed up ladies will be gathering at the Cayman Turtle Centre from 3-6pm for some bubbles and a little retail therapy.

Volunteer models will be walking the runway, showing off previously loved dresses, ensembles, shoes and accessories. The best part? It’s all for sale!

Most items will range from $5-$30, with a few special numbers priced a little bit higher.

Beyond the fun of perusing the myriad clothes, you’ll enjoy some bubbles, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment at the same time. There will also be a cash bar with $5 wines and cocktails, along with raffle prizes to be won.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards NCVO foster home projects, in keeping with the Pink Ladies’ ongoing mission to help the community.

Donations

Clearing out your closet? If so, please consider donating to the cause. Recycling is a great green initiative, and this is a fun way of approaching it. What may no longer suit you may be someone else’s dream dress!

|Tickets are $75 per person and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or using the Bento app (the fashion show is one of the ‘restaurants’ listed). Learn more at the Fashion Show Ky Facebook page.