Overall

Appleby Athletics Club Time: 2:18:24.74

Kman Xpress Time: 2:27:21.97

Walkers Runners Time: 2:32:48.87 Female

F45 Cayman Gazelles Time: 2:57:37.07

Movers For Life Time: 3:07:45.30

5 Old Birds And One Spring Chicken Time: 3:11:40.66

A record 570 runners participated in the 47th annual Hash House Harriers Cross Island Relay Sunday morning with last year’s winners taking gold again.

Appleby Athletics Club crossed the finish line in 2:18:24.74 to win the event for the second straight year.

The 95 teams, each consisting of six runners, lined up for the 6am start near Colliers Public Beach in East End for the 24-mile relay.

The race was divided into six legs with each runner needing to complete four miles for their respective teams. The race finished at Smith Barcadere in George Town.

Below are photos of participants during their four-mile legs.

