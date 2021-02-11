Brown exceeds expectations at new school

Since transferring from Milligan College, in Tennessee, to North Carolina A&T University four months ago, Cayman’s Rasheem Brown has earned himself the honour of being the fourth-fastest 60-metre hurdler in NCAA Division I, according to the school’s website.

Brown ran a time of 7.77 seconds at the Indoor Carolina Challenge held last month in Colombia, South Carolina.

At that meet, the 2017 CARIFTA silver medallist also achieved a personal best in the 200m, clocking 22.17. Brown told the Cayman Compass he is hoping to perform even better going forward.

“I feel like I executed my race, but I definitely can improve on how I execute my race in upcoming competitions,” said Brown. “This is my second race of the season. I know that if I get more races, I’ll lower my time. [I am] excited for what the remainder of my indoor season has in store.”

The NCAA Indoor National Championship is scheduled to take place next month in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Brown said he is taking a calm approach ahead of the biggest collegiate event in the US.

“Most importantly, remain humble throughout the process,” said Brown. “My coach Duane Ross and I strongly believe I have the potential to do great.”

Another Caymanian track athlete who recently transferred schools is Pan American Championships gold medal-winning sprinter Jamal Walton.

Walton, 22, transferred from Texas A&M University to Florida State University in January but has yet to compete.

Both Brown and Walton will be looking to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo once the outdoor season opens in a couple weeks.