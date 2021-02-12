Hornets crowned champions at Sister Islands Inter-Primary Sports Day

By
Seaford Russell Jr
-
Hornets' Jairon McCoy takes the lead ahead of Chargers' Dakota Brown.

The annual Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Inter-Primary School Sports Day featured defending champions the Hornets again taking top honours last Friday (5 Feb.) at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.

The Hornets accumulated 637 points to defeat the Chargers, who scored 596 points over the two-day event.

Creek and Spot Bay Primary Principal Claudette Lazzari said she was pleased with the success of the event and the participants who made it possible.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in making this day an enjoyable and safe event,” said Lazzari.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Sign in, or subscribe

Related articlesMore from author