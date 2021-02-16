Financial services ministry hires US PR firm for $300K

The Ministry of Financial Services has hired Hill+Knowlton Strategies in a $300,000 deal that will cover a range of public relations services, according to a report by industry publication O’Dwyer’s.

The mandate to communicate Cayman’s position to the US government runs from 1 Feb. until the end of the year.

It will cover information gathering; “stakeholder mapping” of policymakers and business leaders in the US; public affairs counsel; strategic messaging/content development; and media outreach monitoring, according to a statement of work cited by O’Dwyer’s.

Hill+Knowlton, a unit of British communications multinational WPP, will provide crisis communication in the event of political developments that could damage Cayman’s reputation. In addition, the firm will produce bi-weekly reports on regulatory and legislative trends and possible actions that could be taken in response.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies is a global public relations consulting company. The firm is headquartered in New York City but has offices in more than 40 countries. Its team will report to Dax Basdeo, the ministry’s chief officer.