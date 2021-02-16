One arrest as two medical facilities burgled

Police have arrested a 26-year-old George Town man on suspicion of burglary, in connection to the break-in at one of two medical facilities targeted last week.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

Police made the arrest on Friday afternoon, 12 Feb., in relation to a burglary at a medical facility on Earth Close, off West Bay Road, in which cash worth more than $700 was taken. Police suspect the burglary happened overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

During a similar time frame, another medical facility on Smith Road, in the vicinity of Pines Drive, was also burgled. The culprits took over $3,000 from a safe containing two cash registers

Both incidents remain under investigation. The man arrested has been granted bail, with conditions.