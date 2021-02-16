Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Jess Cool (jeh’ce kule) – Slang – 1. Please relax. 2. Stop right there. 3. Get a hold of yourself. 4. Calm down. 5. Help me out. (See also: juss cool) E.g. “Yow, jess cool y’self or else my daddy gah come send you home.”