Team Nolan Beach Walk raises over $18,000

The 3rd Annual Heart Warriors & Angels Beach Walk took place on 7 Feb. at Seven Mile Public Beach, raising over $18,000 for Team Nolan, the Pediatric Program of the Cayman Heart Fund.

Over 300 participants registered for the event to support the organisation, whose mission is to raise awareness of Congenital Heart Disease and collect funds for families of babies born with a congenital heart defects.

The beach walk is organised each year by Sean and Ailian Evans, in memory of their son Nolan, who passed away in January 2018 aged 7 months 3 days from a complex Congenital Heart Disease.

“As a heart family, it’s so rewarding to see that with our efforts and fundraising initiatives in loving memory of our heart angel, we are helping others in need. I know Nolan is proud of the legacy that we are creating,” said Ailian Evans, CHF board member and founder of Team Nolan.

“We are very grateful to all of our wonderful supporters, including His Excellency Mr. Martyn Roper, Governor of the Cayman Islands; Dr. Binoy (Chief Cardiac Surgeon at Health City), Dr. Kukula (Doctor’s Hospital Interventional Cardiologist), all of our volunteers, our wonderful sponsors, and all participants. All of this support culminated in an extremely successful event.”

February is National Heart Month and is a great time to spread Heart Health Awareness.