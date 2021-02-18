Police are investigating an alleged quarantine breach by travellers isolating at a residence in Cayman Brac after they were found with visitors at their home.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism, as part of a routine welfare and compliance visit by the Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance Team, the travellers were found to have individuals visiting with them in their yard.

The people visiting the quarantiners now have also been placed in isolation on the instructions of Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, and have been tagged with monitoring devices.

“Public Health have confirmed that all primary contact tracing protocols have been observed and would like to reassure the public that there is no immediate cause for public health concern,” the statement noted.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said once an investigation into the alleged breach is completed, a file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision.

The statement also noted, “The public and travellers are reminded that anyone that is found to be in what appears to be a breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.”

This is the latest in at least eight alleged quarantine breaches in recent months.