Cayman’s wildlife, above and below the water, has always been a sight to behold, but a recent spot by a Department of Environment dive team has created a stir.

A rarely seen Chilean devil ray or box ray (Mobula tarapacana) was spotted in local waters, according to a post on the DoE Facebook page.

A DoE team recently saw the ray, which has a wingspan of 8 feet, while working to slow the spread of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.

“This endangered ray is one of the deepest diving animals on our planet [and is] seen at 6,063ft,” the DoE posted.

The Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals reports that the Chilean devil ray is one the largest of the genus Mobula, reaching 3,700 millimetres (12 feet) in disc width.