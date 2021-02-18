Police have said its Professional Standards Unit is reviewing last month’s collision on West Bay Road in which a suspect was able to leave the hospital and elude arrest for almost a week.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in response to queries from the Compass following the incident, said it has forwarded a file on the incident to the PSU for “review and [compiling a] report”.

It added that no further comments on the matter will be made at this time.

The incident in question happened on the night of 24 Jan.

It started around 8:15pm when officers on patrol near Yacht Drive roundabout spotted a white Chevy Equinox driving south in the northbound lane at a high speed towards oncoming traffic.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle using police lights and sirens following the vehicle.

They discontinued their efforts to stop the Equinox near Safe Haven after losing sight of the vehicle. Shortly after, the same car was involved in a head-on collision with a white Chevy Silverado truck on West Bay Road, near Kintyre Drive.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital. When officers made a check at the hospital they were told the man refused treatment and discharged himself.

Days later, the driver, a 30-year-old-man of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. He was bailed earlier this month, pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Compass also sent queries to the Office of the Ombudsman to determine whether an inquiry will be launched after the suspect was able to leave the hospital and evade arrest.

The office said it would not be launching an investigation, citing its mandate is to investigate complaints about police conduct.

“The facts, as we know them, do not appear to support an “own motion” investigation at this time,” it said in its response to the Compass. The Ombudsman’s office added that, to initiate an “own motion” investigation, several factors need to be considered, such as: gravity, exceptional circumstances or matters in the public interest at the time.

“All such investigations are limited to issues of police conduct,” it said.

The Police (Complaints by the Public) Law 2017 provides the Office of the Ombudsman powers to receive and investigate complaints made by the public about the conduct of RCIPS officers.

Separately, the Ombudsman also has the power to investigate a matter, even in the absence of a complaint, if the Ombudsman is of the opinion that it should be investigated.