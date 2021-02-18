As regional neighbours begin the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, 14 independent CARICOM states have insisted, in a resolution adopted Wednesday, on the equitable distribution of doses.

According to regional reports, the resolution, presented on behalf of CARICOM by Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador, Sir Ronald Sanders, was adopted by the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) by acclamation.

The Jamaica Observer reported that the resolution expressed grave concern about inequitable access and distribution of vaccines.

The report said the resolution also called for “a scaling-up of production by the main vaccine-producing countries, faster distribution of the vaccines, and low-cost financing from international financial institutions so that developing countries can buy needed stocks”.

Sir Ronald, the Observer said, was the chief negotiator for the resolution’s adoption along with Trinidad and Tobago’s ambassador, Anthony Phillips-Spencer, the chair of the CARICOM caucus.

The newspaper said that, in his presentation on CARICOM’s behalf, Sir Ronald pointed out that while the majority of developing states, including in Latin America and the Caribbean, are still without stocks of vaccines, “some developed countries have ordered vaccines, in one case, five times the size of its population, and are hoarding them at a time when they are desperately needed throughout the world”.

He told the OAS that its 34 member states accounted for 45% of the infected cases and 48% of the deaths globally.

“That is almost half the global number of infected cases and nearly half the number of deaths in the world,” he was quoted as saying.

“Those figures alone should give each of us – and all of us – every good reason to be gravely troubled about the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and well-being of our peoples. In many, if not all, of our countries, our hospitals are finding it enormously difficult to cope,” the Jamaica Observer quoted Sir Ronald as saying.

Cayman, which is a CARICOM associate member, has received three batches of vaccines through the UK government and continues its local distribution. On Friday, school staff, including teachers, will begin receiving their first dose.

To date, 16,725 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Cayman, of which 6,942 people have completed the two-dose course.

Cayman is awaiting confirmation on its fourth batch of vaccines to be shipped from the UK.