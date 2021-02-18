Cayman Airways international flight crews are not required to quarantine upon return, Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed.

The national flag carrier, he said, in conjunction with Public Health and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, has developed “strict protocols” for Cayman-based flight crew on international flights which precludes them from quarantine.

McLaughlin addressed the issue on his official Twitter account Thursday as he responded to a query from a member of the public. The commenter questioned how Cayman Airways flight staff were able to mingle mask-free amongst the population.

The premier outlined the measures in place for Cayman Airways flights heading outside local borders.

“Crews must remain on, or in proximity to the aircraft at destination, no interaction with ground crew, must wear full PPE on the flight, no-inflight service, all passengers must wear masks and crew have regular COVID tests and vaccinations are underway,” he explained.

The Compass has sought to obtain a copy of these protocols, unsuccessfully, for more than a week.

McLaughlin, together with other government officials, flew over to Cayman Brac aboard the new Boeing 737-8 Thursday as part of the airlines promotional activities to demonstrate the safety of the planes.