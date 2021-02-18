Once again Latinos Football Club met the challenge when it mattered most.

Despite being considered the underdogs prior to their match Wednesday night at the Annex, Latinos defeated Bodden Town 3-0 to claim the Cayman Islands Football Association President’s Cup men’s title following their first win in 2020.

“It feels like yesterday, we were at the same place, the same field…, for the same cup, but I’m not surprised that we are here in the finals and winning it too,” Latinos chairman Saulo Castro Martinez told the Cayman Compass after the match.

Raul Rodriguez, MVP of the match, converted the first two goals of the game, scoring once in the 12th minute and again in the 24th to close the first half 2-0.

Bodden Town looked to turn it up a notch in the second, coming close to scoring on several occasions as did the Latinos, who eventually capitalised in the 61st minute after Jose Melendez scored the third and final goal of the game.

Castro Martinez said he anticipated a tougher match from the former CIFA league champions.

“I expected this result, not exactly three goals but at least two,” said Castro Martinez. “I spoke to the guys in the first half and they expected a good game tonight. I know it wasn’t going to be easy coming in because Bodden Town is a top team but again, Latinos is one of the top three teams as well.”

After the match, Bodden Town assistant coach Ramon Sealy expressed his disappointment in the results.

“They did what they had to do, but I still think we are the better team,” said Sealy. “We didn’t pass the ball like we wanted to, we were a bit slow, a bit timid, it was almost like we expected Latinos to just roll over and give it to us, which of course they would never do. It’s just frustrating and we have to move on from here and use these battle wounds to get better as the season goes on.”

With the CIFA league title already claimed by Scholars and the President’s Cup with Latinos, all 10 teams will now focus on the FA Cup tournament this April.