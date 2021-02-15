Scholars declared league champions with two fixtures left

Scholars International Sports Club have won the Cayman Islands Men’s Premier League title, following a 2-0 victory over Sunset over the weekend.

Scholars’ stats for 2020-21 Goals scored 48 Goals conceded 7 Notable win 6-0 against Bodden Town Top scorer Jonah Ebanks (20)

The win Saturday night at the Annex guaranteed them the trophy despite having two games left to play in the league. It also marked Scholars 13th league title, extending their record in that category.

Scholars have been nothing short of dominant throughout the season, winning 12 games, drawing three and losing only a single match to Future SC during week 10.

They also lead the league in offence, scoring a total of 48 goals. In addition, Scholars have proven the stingiest defence, conceding only seven goals in 16 games. These numbers are expected to improve over their final two matches.

Scholars are scheduled to face seventh-place George Town this Friday at the Ed Bush Stadium.