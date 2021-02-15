Police have confirmed that they are investigating two new suspected quarantine breaches, but declined to provide details of those latest incidents.

In a brief statement to the Cayman Compass, a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson confirmed that there are an “additional two investigations being carried out by the RCIPS relative to incidents of suspected COVID-19 breaches”.

However, the spokesperson said even though these are open investigations it does not mean there were breaches. “It simply means an enquiry is being made into circumstances reported to the police.”

Case files for six previously reported quarantine breach investigations have been completed, the spokesperson said, adding that the files were awaiting ruling.

To date, four people have been prosecuted for breach of quarantine since Cayman instituted isolation protocols.

In November, Canadian couple Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine and were each fined $1,000 for tampering with their geo-fencing wrist monitors and leaving their residence.

Back in December, US citizen Skylar Mack, 18, and her 24-year-old Caymanian boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, were jailed for two months following a quarantine breach. They ended up serving a month after they were granted pre-discharge leave.

The six outstanding case files relate to breaches that were reported last year and earlier this year.

A seventh case, which was not made public, occurred on the night of Wednesday, 20 Jan., and was investigated by the police, but no action was taken on that matter.

Meanwhile, last week Travel Cayman launched a new tip line for the public to report suspected quarantine breaches.

The Travel Cayman team will monitor the hotline, 943-7233 (943 SAFE), 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a statement on the new initiative said.

Once a call is received, a Travel Cayman representative, in conjunction with the RCIPS, will investigate the allegation.

Anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.