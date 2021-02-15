Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in his latest COVID-19 update, reported that of the 500 tests carried out since Friday, three were positive.

In all three cases, the individuals involved are travellers who tested positive following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

This brings the total number of people to have tested positive for COVID since March last year to 419. Of those, 388 have recovered, two died, and there are currently 29 active cases, all of which are asymptomatic.

As of Monday, the number of people in quarantine, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 723.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is continuing, with a total of 16,292 receiving their vaccines as of Monday afternoon. This includes 6,926 people who have completed the two-dose course.

Government officials have said that Cayman will revisit its COVID-19 protocols once 90% of the islands’ over-60 population has been vaccinated. By last week, 70% of this demographic had received at least one dose of the vaccine. No figures have been made available since then regarding the total number of over-60s who had been vaccinated.

Once nine out of 10 of the over-60s receive the vaccinations, the number of days that arrivals will be required to remain in quarantine after landing in Cayman will be reduced to 10, Premier Alden McLaughlin stated at a press conference earlier this month.