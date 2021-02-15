Four police car crashes in 10 days

A crash involving a police car and a suspected drunk driver in West Bay on 12 Feb. takes the total number of collisions involving RCIPS service vehicles to four over a 10-day period.

On Friday evening, the police service vehicle and a gold Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Watercourse Road and Hell Road. The police car hit a nearby fence, sustaining minor damage and the Honda was heavily damaged.

The drivers of both vehicles, including the officer driving the police car, were breathalysed.

The 46-year old male driver of the Accord, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI, was uninjured in the collision. He was later granted bail.

Emergency services attended the scene and the RCIPS officer was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

One week earlier, on 5 Feb., a police vehicle and a Chevrolet Aveo collided at the roundabout at Anthony Drive and Smith Road in George Town.

On 4 Feb., a police car and a private vehicle collided while officers were following a stolen car.

On 3 Feb. two police vehicles and a private car collided near the four-way stop in West Bay.