For the third time this week, a police car has been involved in a traffic collision.

Just before noon Friday, a police vehicle and a Chevrolet Aveo collided at the roundabout at Anthony Drive and Smith Road in George Town. Both vehicles incurred minor damage, and no injuries were reported, police said.

After traffic officers responded to the collision and spoke with the drivers of both vehicles, they found that the Chevrolet was not insured, and its 45-year-old female driver, of George Town, did not possess a valid driver’s licence. She was arrested on suspicion of driving without being qualified and driving without insurance. She was later granted bail.

This was the third collision involving police since Wednesday, when two police vehicles and a private car collided around 12:50pm near the four-way stop in West Bay.

No one was injured in the crash, but all three vehicles sustained damage, police said.

And on Thursday, just after 1pm, a police car and a private vehicle collided while officers were following a stolen car. The driver of the private vehicle was taken by ambulance to hospital complaining of back pain. Both vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Following the collision, the police unit continued to search for the stolen vehicle and stopped it at Grescott Lane in George Town. The driver and a passenger, both males, ages 19 and 20 of George Town, were arrested and transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre. A third male passenger fled the scene.

A juvenile female, who had been reported missing the previous night, was also found in the stolen vehicle and appeared to be in good health, police said.