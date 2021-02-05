Cuban migrants land on Cayman Brac

Six Cuban migrants who landed on Cayman Brac on Friday afternoon will be placed in mandatory quarantine, Customs and Border Control has said.

In a brief statement, issued on Friday, CBC said a vessel carrying the four males and two women arrived in Cayman Brac.

The vessel, the statement said, was unable to continue the journey after having taken on water and had run out of fuel.

All onboard appeared to be in good health, it added.

CBC said the migrants will be subject to the established COVID-19 protocols and processing procedures and will be placed in mandatory quarantine in a government facility.