Police arrested two men – one a teenager – to end a search for a stolen vehicle that included a collision involving an RCIPS vehicle, a missing girl being found and a suspect fleeing police.

The driver of a private vehicle involved in the collision with police was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to an RCIPS press release.

The search began around 1pm Thursday, 4 Feb., when officers on Godfrey Nixon Way tried to stop a stolen vehicle from leaving a nearby gas station, police said.

Officers were unable to stop the vehicle and collided with another vehicle while attempting to follow the stolen car. The police vehicle was damaged but officers left the scene of the crash to continue the search before stopping the stolen vehicle on Grescott Lane. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle – both George Town men, aged 19 and 20 years old – were arrested and taken to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where they are being held.

Police continue to hunt a third male who fled the scene.

A juvenile female, who had been reported missing the previous night, was also found in the stolen vehicle and appears to be in good health. She was taken into the care of the police and her parents contacted, police said.

The driver of the private vehicle involved in the crash with police complained of back pain, and an ambulance and other police units were called to the location to assist.

The collision is currently being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, police said.

It’s the second time in two days a police vehicle was involved in a collision. Two police vehicles crashed with a third vehicle on Wednesday, 3 Feb., in West Bay while responding to a call.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.