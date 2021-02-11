A new hotline has been launched allowing the public to report suspected quarantine breaches directly to Travel Cayman.

“Once the call is received a Travel Cayman representative in conjunction with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) will investigate the allegation,” a Travel Cayman statement said on Thursday.

The Travel Cayman team will monitor the hotline, 943-7233 (943 SAFE), 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the statement said.

“The success of the Quarantine at Residence Programme is based on a multi-layered protection approach, which incorporates a number of different strategies such as the use of monitoring technology, PCR testing, personal responsibility and penalties,” Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, director of Travel Cayman, said in the statement.

“The addition of the hotline will add another layer of protection to further strengthen our protocols to safeguard the community against COVID-19.”

Based on reported cases, six quarantine breaches remain under investigation. A seventh case, which was not made public, occurred on the night of Wednesday, 20 Jan., and was investigated by the police.

The Cayman Compass was told, in that incident, police presented facts relating to the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which determined charges would not be brought at that point. A final file on the incident has not been presented to the DPP.

Anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.

So far, four people have been convicted of quarantine breaches.

Travel Cayman has said all calls to the hotline are confidential and the identity of anyone calling about breaches will be not be shared publicly or with those people who are reported.