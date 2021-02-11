3 new COVID cases amid latest tests

There were three new COVID-19 cases among the latest 331 tests carried out since Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported.

All three are travellers who tested positive following routine screening, he said. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

This brings to 411 the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID since March last year.

There are currently 32 active cases of coronavirus in Cayman, three of which are symptomatic, according to public health officials. None of the active cases have required hospitalisation.

As of Thursday, the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 746.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date is 15,543, with 6,371 people having completed the two-dose course so far.

Worldwide, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID is more than 107.5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Total deaths globally, as of Thursday, was 2,362,410 – these include 473,873 in the United States and 115,748 in the United Kingdom.