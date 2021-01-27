Police seek crash driver who fled from hospital

Police are seeking a driver who was involved in a head-on collision on West Bay Road on Sunday night minutes after driving into oncoming traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to evade police.

Following the collision, the man was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, but refused treatment and discharged himself before police arrived.

A press release from the RCIPS issued on Wednesday evening stated that just before 8:15pm on Sunday, officers were carrying out patrols at the Yacht Drive roundabout when they saw a white Chevy Equinox travelling south in the northbound lane at high speed towards oncoming vehicles.

Officers, with their police lights and sirens on, followed the car and tried to stop it, but “in the interest of public’s safety the officers discontinued their efforts to stop the vehicle as they approached the area of Safe Haven, at which time they lost sight of the vehicle”, the release stated. The officers then returned to West Bay.

Shortly afterwards, the Equinox was involved in a collision with a white Chevy Silverado truck on West Bay Road, near Kintyre Drive. The fronts of both vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The Equinox driver, who appeared to have been injured, was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. His car was recovered as evidence by police.

When officers arrived at the hospital to check on him, they were informed that he had refused treatment and discharged himself.

“Officers are continuously making efforts to locate the man in relation to several driving offenses,” the RCIPS said in the release.

The 47-year-old male driver of the Silverado did not report any injuries. However, police administered a roadside breath test which showed him over the legal limit, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.