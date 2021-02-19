With the 1 March Nomination Day drawing closer, incumbent Members of Parliament and their would-be challengers have hit the ground running after Premier Alden McLaughlin triggered early elections.

Although a hopeful only officially becomes a candidate when they sign on the dotted line and pay their $1000 deposit, a number of names are being bandied about in the community as aspiring MPs.

So far, the Compass counts 17 challengers who have publicly declared; a handful are yet to make public announcements.

As it stands, only one of the 19 incumbent MPs has opted not to seek re-election: veteran Savannah MP Anthony Eden.

Here’s what we know thus far when it comes to the race to Vote Cayman 2021.