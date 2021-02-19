Driver arrested for leaving scene of accident

A driver involved in a single-vehicle crash in George Town yesterday has been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. Officers responded to reports of an overturned Toyota Land Cruiser on the property of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue.

Police say the vehicle had left the roadway in the vicinity of Claude Hill Road and subsequently overturned.

The driver, a 46-year-old George Town man, has been granted bail and police investigations into the incident continue.