New National Conservation Board appointed

Following controversy earlier this week over government’s failure to appoint members to the National Conservation Board – leading to a delay in a decision on an application by Dart for a new 10-storey hotel – Cabinet has named and gazetted a new board.

The board’s chairman McFarlane Conolly has been reappointed as head of the NCC.

Among the new members are Paul Parchment, the former managing director of the National Roads Authority, who was sacked from his position in 2018 over allegations of misuse of NRA resources. He will be representing West Bay on the new NCC board.

Parchment now works as a senior manager, civil engineering, at Dart.

Other new members include Harry Lalli representing George Town; Pierre M. Foster representing Bodden Town; Capt. Harrison A. Bothwell representing the Sister Islands; and Annick Jackman representing the National Trust.

Cabinet also reappointed board members Edward Chisholm, representing North Side; Patricia Bradley representing Avifauna; and Lisa Hurlston-Mckenzie, representing sustainable development and climate change.

Each member will hold office until 28 Feb. 2023.

On Tuesday, 16 Feb., the Central Planning Authority considered an application for Dart’s proposed new development, Hotel Indigo. Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, in a letter to the Planning Department, had highlighted concerns that potential environmental issues relating to the project would not be brought before the CPA for consideration because Cabinet had not named or appointed members to the National Conservation Council since October last year.

CPA Chairman A.L. Thompson told fellow authority members that it would be unfair to the applicant to delay a decision because government had failed to appoint members to the National Conservation Council and recommended that they come to a decision no later than the next meeting of planning board on 3 March. The matter was adjourned until that date.

With the appointment of the NCC, a ‘screening opinion’ on the Hotel Indigo application, drawn up by the DoE, can now be submitted to the council and then to the Central Planning Authority.