UPDATED: 4 hospitalised after jet ski crash; 1 in critical condition

One person has been listed in critical condition and three others, including two children, have been hospitalised after a jet ski crashed into a cabana at Coe Wood Beach Saturday morning.

Police, in a statement released Saturday afternoon, said the three individuals are in stable condition and are being treated for what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30am.

Police said the jet ski collided with a cabana on the beach, causing it to collapse. One person was in the cabana and three persons on the jet ski, including two children.

All four were injured in the incident and were transported to the hospital by the emergency services.

The matter is currently under investigation.

