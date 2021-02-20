The 2021 Harneys Gaelic Football League kicked off at Cayman International School field last weekend, with all 14 teams playing.

Gaelic Athletics Association chairperson Colin Nestor said no one deserves bragging rights coming out of the first week of the men’s league.

“Everyone is even,” said Nestor. “Of the four men’s games, we’ve had two draws and two two-point wins, so every team is equal.”

Western Gaels and Wolfe Tones won their matches against Na Fianna and Éire Óg, respectively, while Shamrocks drew with Cú Chulainns and Gabriels drew with Cavan Gaels.

In the women’s league, Na Piarsaigh, Oliver Plunketts and Bredagh all finished with wins after defeating Harps, Buffers Alley and Sarsfield, respectively.

While competition in the women’s league shaped up differently, Nestor said he was pleased with the progress of the players.

Noting the matches were close, Nestor said, “I’ve seen a massive growth in the women as well.”

League play is set to continue on Sunday, 21 Feb., at the CIS field.

Men’s results Shamrocks 2-5 vs Cú Chulainns 2-5 (Draw) Gabriels 1-2 vs Cavan Gaels 0-5 (Draw) Western Gaels 2-6 def Na Fianna 1-8 Wolfe Tones 2-6 def Éire Óg 2-5

Women’s results Na Piarsaigh 2-3 def Harps 0-0 Oliver Plunketts 3-6 def Buffers Alley 3-2 Bredagh 0-7 def Sarsfield 1-3