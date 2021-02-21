Day in the life: Training with the Cayman Islands Regiment

When Cayman’s borders closed due to COVID-19 protocols last year, tour operator Brian Barnes, was left without work, like many others.

Daunting as it is to start something new, especially at the age of 51, Barnes opted to use his time to sign up for the Cayman Islands Regiment.

“With the pandemic and [being] out of work or barely little work I needed something to do. I was doing a little bit, doing some volunteer work. In the meantime, I decided to come aboard and give to my country because they’ve given me a lot. [I’m] born and raised here, and I’m trying my best to give more back to my country,” Barnes told the Cayman Compass, explaining why he got involved.

He said for him it is “for Queen, God and country.”

Barnes is the eldest of the 48 regiment recruits undergoing training for the reservist unit, but he said he’s not letting that slow him down.

“So far, it’s going very well. Some of it is quite intense and [there’s] a lot to learn, but I’m trying my best and getting the support from the younger ones and the trainers and I am trying to help out as much as I can with the ones that’s younger than me,” he said.

The Compass joined the recruits at one of their training sessions at Cayman International School.

The day began under the cover of darkness as the recruits ran through their warm-ups for the physically taxing boot camp that lay ahead of them.

With the sun slowly rising, the 42 men and six women, from various sectors of society and professions, mobilised at 6am for physical training, which included running and stretching.

After an hour-long workout, they showered and ate breakfast before heading back out to the field for another bout of physical activity through their parade and marching drills.

Clad in uniforms provided by the UK government, the recruits faced drill sergeants from a special 10-member UK Ministry of Defence team, who cleared quarantine at the weekend.

Major Cameron Proudfoot, head of that team, said he was pleased to be able to assist in the training, which he said is not the full military works.

“It’s pretty steady, it’s low key because obviously they’re still learning. It’s very basic infantry skills,” he said, adding that medical training is involved.

“Not only are they here to do humanitarian aid and disaster relief, which is their mainstay of their business, but also it’s to do the ceremonial part as well.”

Proudfoot explained the importance of the drills, saying that the governor will request the Cayman Regiment demonstrate their capabilities for VIP visitors or to “show themselves off to the visiting dignitaries”.

During the drill training, true to classic military fashion, those who joined in late or didn’t wear their kit correctly were made to do push-ups as punishment.

Rowan McLean, 18, said joining the regiment was not on his radar last year when it started, but his mother gave him a strong urging to consider enlisting.

“I decided to apply for the regiment and see how far I can reach in it, and here I am today, an official recruit and enjoying the training. It’s quite intense, but nothing that I can’t get through,” he said.

“I’ve learned more discipline. I’ve learned more flexibility with my time. I’ve also learned how to cooperate with others… like work as a team… so far everything’s going really nice. I really love it.”

McLean is the youngest recruit in the cohort and he said he intends to pursue his regiment career further. The teen, who is fresh out of high school, encouraged others in his age group to consider joining when the next recruitment drive is announced.

“I would say don’t be afraid to try anything new. It’s always nice to try something new and it’s always nice to experience something different,” McLean added.

Shanika Campbell, a supervisor with the Travel Cayman home isolation monitoring team, is one of six female recruits in the current regiment cohort.

She said she is looking forward to the training as she believes it will be helpful in her job.

Starting the training was nerve-racking, as she has no military training, she said.

“I had no idea what to expect so I just came in open-minded and accept whatever is being taught. Now I’m in it for the long run. I would encourage [other women] to give it a try,” she said. “If you’re a dedicated to your country and the people of your country, no matter what you have to offer, [try it.]”

Campbell said looking in on the regiment from the outside is different from being on the inside.

“You do not know what attributes or traits you have that will help the regiment until you get there,” she added.

This is the last cohort for 2021, Lieutenant Shanice Kelly said, adding that a third recruitment drive is planned for later in the year.

She said the recruits will graduate on 28 Feb., once they complete their training, with a passing-out parade at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.