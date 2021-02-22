Kids in jet ski crash discharged, 2 adults remain in hospital

Doctors have released the two children involved in Saturday’s jet ski crash, however the two adults remain in hospital, police have said.

One person has been listed in critical condition, while the other remains stable.

All four were hospitalised after the jet ski crashed into a cabana at Coe Wood Beach Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30am.

Police said the jet ski collided with a cabana on the beach, causing it to collapse. One person was in the cabana and three persons on the jet ski, including two children.

The matter is currently under investigation.