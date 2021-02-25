A UK visitor died after falling from the second storey of a storage building in George Town Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The identity of the man, who was aged 63, has not been released.

Police, in a statement Thursday afternoon, said they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident which happened on Ashgo Street.

According to the statement, just after 5pm on Wednesday police and other emergency services went to the scene where it was reported that a man fell from the second storey of a storage building.

Police said the victim and two other men had been standing on the outside balcony of the storage facility, which had a railing on the second floor, when the incident occurred.

The UK visitor fell from the balcony onto the ground floor.

Emergency Medical Services transported him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.